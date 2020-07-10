Sikkim: Antigen Testing for the Army and paramilitary forces to commence from tomorrow at Rangpo Checkpost

NET News Desk

Sikkim Health Secretary, Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, today informed that the Antigen Testing for the Army and paramilitary forces will commence from tomorrow at Rangpo Checkpost. This testing allows for faster diagnosis of samples and will be done free of cost for the first 15 days. Those who test positive through the Antigen Testing will not be allowed to enter the state and will be immediately returned to their previous location of quarantine.

It was announced today at a press conference convened by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, K. Sreenivasulu, with regard to the management of COVID-19 by the Health Department in Sikkim.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by DG-cum-Secretary Health Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, HoD, Microbiology, New STNM Hospital, Dr. Tara Sharma, and HoD, Medicine, New STNM Hospital, Dr. Suresh Madan Rasaily.

Addressing the Press and Media fraternity, Sreenivasulu elaborated on the various challenges faced by the Health Department during the trying times, and how the department with the pro-active support of the State Government and brave frontline healthcare providers surpassed all the hardships efficiently.

He extended immense gratitude to the State Government for taking prompt action in creating the State’s first Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the new STNM Hospital and for providing basic logistics and equipment required by the frontline health workers to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked all the health workers and staff for their dedication and consistent efforts in providing the best health facilities to the people of the State during these hard times.

Head of Department, Microbiology, STNM Dr. Tara Sharma, shared that ever since the Viral Lab started functioning on 29th May 2020, her team at the lab have tested more than 9,237 samples till date. She expressed that the commencement of the viral lab in the State has contributed immensely to the containment of coronavirus in Sikkim.

Head of Department, Medicine, Dr. Suresh Madan Rasaily, also addressed the conference wherein he shared his COVID duty experiences at STNM Hospital earlier last month and credited the resilience, co-operation and discipline of the patients and their rate of recoveries which is exceeding the active cases rate in the State.

Dr. Rasaily also highly praised the State government for being pro-active, energetic and resourceful in providing all the basic amenities required for the management of COVID-19. He further extended gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers, sanitation officers, nutrition providers and all the frontline health workers for following the SOPs and treatment protocol with full dedication so that the health of the people is not left compromised.

Source: IPR Sikkim