Tripura’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,790 with 16 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Tripura has reached 1,790 as 16 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, officials said on Friday. ,

Of the 16 new cases, six were reported from Gomati district, four from Tripura West, three from Khowai, one from Tripura North and two from Tripura South districts, they said.

“Out of 1,864 samples tested for Covid-19, 16 people were found positive,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Of the total 1,790 Covid-19 cases, 437 are active cases while 1,338 patients have recovered from the disease and one person has died.

A total of 14 patients have migrated to other states, officials said.

A total of 307 people have been placed under institutional quarantine, while 4,834 people are in home isolation, they said.