Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID positive

NET News Desk

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to confirm the news, adding that his family and staff are also being tested.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” Amitabh confirmed on Twitter.

Prayers and wishes poured in from various celebrities as well as individuals for the actor’s speedy recovery.