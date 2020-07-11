Assam: First-ever Bamboo Industrial Park to be set up in Dima Hasao

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Bamboo sector will be one of the important components of India’s Post-COVID economy.

The first-ever Bamboo Industrial Park of the Northeast will be set-up in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Addressing a webinar with various clusters of Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC), stake-holders and people associated with bamboo trade, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said bamboo will propel the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ in the northeastern region and is going to be an important vehicle of trade for India.

Singh further said that “Bamboo sector will be one of the important components of India’s Post-COVID economy.”

As per reports, the Bamboo Industrial Park will be set up in Manderdisa in Dima Hasao. The in-principle approval will be granted to this project in August this year. The park will be set-up within an area of 75 hectares at a total cost of Rs 50 crores.

Moreover, the central government also plans to set up another project for Bamboo Park in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh which would be taken up by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Minister said that Bamboo is not only vital to North East India’s Post- COVID economy, but it will also herald a new momentum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Vocal for Local. Dr. Singh also gave the Mantra of Create, Curate and Coordinate for the Bamboo sector for its full exploitation, branding, packaging and marketing in India and abroad. He expressed concern that despite India being the second largest producer of Bamboo and Cane in the world, it’s share is only five per cent in global trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that DoNER Ministry has done well to promote the Bamboo sector and now the onus lies on all the eight North Eastern States to make it a vehicle of prosperity for the whole region. He also advocated that the Centre must do a hand-holding for the same as the sector has not realized its full potential.

In his address, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli said that apart from huge employment opportunities, the Bamboo sector can be the main pillar of ecological, medicinal, paper and building sectors in India. He said that through right policy interventions, India could capture a substantial chunk of the Asian market in Bamboo trade.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre for the initiative Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said that Bamboo can transform the economic resurgence after the pandemic.

