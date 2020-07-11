Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Nagaland

NET News Desk

The Assam Rifles on July 10 has recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near Chedima Village in Kohima District of Nagaland.

Based on specific intelligence regarding a large cache of arms and ammunition, the troops launched an operation in the area. During the detailed search, the troops unearthed a large cache of ammunition. These included three 60 mm Mortar bombs, two M-60 Anti-Tank Rifle Grenades, 390 rounds of 7.62 mm Sniper,109 live rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Pistol, three Kgs of PEK (explosive) and one AK-47 magazine.

The recovered items have been handed over to North Police Station, Kohima for further investigations.

Earlier in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police an active cadre of NSCN(IM) near BOC,5th Mile in Dimapur District Nagaland was apprehended on July 9. A one Point 22mm Pistol, one Magazine,with 05 rounds were recovered.

Meanwhile, today six insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, military sources said.

One soldier of Assam Rifles was injured in the operation.

All the insurgents killed in the operation are likely to be from Naga militant outfit NSCN(IM), the sources said.

As per reports, the encounter took place around 4:30 am, and six weapons along with war-like stores were recovered from the area.