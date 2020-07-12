Antigen rapid testing centre inaugurated at Sikkim

NET News Desk

The Rapid Antigen Testing Centre for Covid-19 at Rangpo Screening Centre was inaugurated by Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the protocol for Antigen Testing, by Principal Secretary, Health, K. Shrinivasulu and officials of the Health Department. The CMr took a detailed stock of the screening centre and interacted with the health workers deployed in the facility.

As informed by DG cum Secretary Health Dr Pempa T. Bhutia, the Rapid Antigen Testing is a new category of tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in the Country which has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Rapid Antigen Testing is an easy and faster method to detect Covid-19 cases and can provide results within 30 minutes.

Dr Bhutia further informed that the Rapid Antigen Testing will be done on returnees upon their arrival at the Screening Centre at Rangpo from Saturday. If any of the returnees test positive, they will be immediately sent to the Isolation ward of STNM hospital, Gangtok. The returnees would be asked to wait until results come out so that they can be assessed and advised on the further protocol.

It was also informed that the Army and the paramilitary forces will also be tested and if their reports come out positive, they will be returned to their designated quarantine centres in West Bengal.