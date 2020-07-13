Assam: Kaziranga National Park underwater, animals find shelter on highlands

Hiranya Barman

Guwahati: The south-west monsoon induced torrential rain has led to an upsurge in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries at Nimatighat, Numaligarh, Dhansirimukh and Tezpur. Almost 95 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve have been submerged by the floodwaters.

Speaking to NET, P. Sivakumar, Director, KNP said, “Altogether 47 animals died and 70 animals were rescued till Monday morning.” However, he said that apart from one rhino that died in the first wave of floods in June, no other fatality has been reported till now.

“The veterinary officials are carrying out the rescue drive and rehabilitating the animals at the Centre for Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre at KNP,” added Sivakumar.

Out of 223 camps, as many as 166 camps at Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division have submerged in the floodwater. Seven camps have been vacated till date.

A rhino, a swamp deer, 59 hog deer, a tiger and 2 turtles account for the total 70 animals rescued till Monday morning. A Hog deer have been injured as it was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Altogether 41 Hog deer, 3 wild boars, a buffalo, a swamp deer and a rhino were reported dead till Monday.

There are 145 highlands inside the KNP of which 33 have recently been set up.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya during his visit to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary earlier announced that highlands of 22 km each will be set up in the Wildlife Sanctuaries and National Parks in the State by next year.