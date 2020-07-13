GMCH doctor expired due to respiratory distress

NET News Desk

An Associate Professor of Ophthalmology from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital identified as Dr Jahan Iqbal expired today due to respiratory distress.

Even though reports speculated that he died due to COVID-19, a social media post from Dr Navanil Barua of GNRC says that Dr Iqbal was having fever with cough and had respiratory distress today and died on way to hospital. It was also reported that the deceased was under treatment at his home.

As per local media, GMCH authorities have also denied the reports that he died of COVID-19.

Dr Barua, who also happens to be Dr Iqbal’s classmate in a Facebook post wrote, “With extreme shock and grief, I mourn the passing away of my classmate Jahan Iqbal Ahmed, Assoc Prof, Ophthalmology, GMCH. He was having fever with cough and had respiratory distress today and died on way to hospital.

Having known him since 1978, I feel devastated.”