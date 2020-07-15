12 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Sigar Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh

NET News Desk

Twelve ( 12 ) Army personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 at Sigar Military Station in East Siang, and shifted to Likabali Army Base Hospital, an official statement said.

As per the statement, one ITBP jawan even though found positive by TruNat, confirmation is still awaited.

Expressing concern over the spike in the COVID-19 cases among the armed force personnel deployed in the district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh informed, “the COVID-Positive Army personnel have been shifted to Likabali Army Base Hospital, while the lone ITBP personnel has been admitted to Dedicated COVID Hospital as the arrangement for Paramilitary has to be looked after by State Govt.”

In an executive order issued by ADC, Mebo, any movement including vehicular movement to and from Sigar Military Station has been prohibited for civilians/general public.

All vehicles and convoy moving from Sigar Military Station shall not halt anywhere within Mebo Sub-Division and the Mebo-Dholla Road from 2-km point to Patang Korong via Sigar Military camp till Sigar village is closed for vehicular movement of the general public until further order, under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005.

As a safety measure, all shops of the Mebo Charali and adjoining Romdum, Ayeng and Raneghat has been closed by the Magistrate Order. ALG premises has also been sealed by the DA by an Executive Order till the filing of this report.