Assam Don Bosco University to Hold Online Exams for Final Year Students

The Assam Don Bosco University, Sonapur and Guwahati Campus in Assam has recently announced that the final year examinations will be conducted online, in its virtual platform DBU Global.

In a press release issued by the University, it has mentioned that a detailed examination schedule has already been sent to all the final year students. The online examinations will be completed during the period of 25th July to 5th August.

The exams will be held on its time-tested platform, DBU Global, which provides for online testing of all types of Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Questions and Questions requiring Short Answers or longer answers.

“With 10 years of experience in online teaching and testing, Don Bosco University is eminently placed to meet the challenges posed by the Corona Virus outbreak and the subsequent lock-downs and disruption of academic activities,” the statement read.

The statement further stated that the University is expected to publish shortly its plans for the promotion and subsequent online classes for its intermediate semester students of all Courses of study.

Owing to the present situation posed by the pandemic, the University is planning to hold its 10th Convocation on a virtual platform.