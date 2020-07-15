Sikkim: Local marketing Space inaugurated for SHGs

NET News Desk

In an effort to provide a platform for displaying and marketing of local produce by the Self Help Groups, SHG, the State Government has today inaugurated the Local Marketing Space at Forest Secretariat, D Block, opposite GMC, in Sikkim today.

The marketing space is being provided on a quarterly rotation basis to provide an opportunity to all interested SHGs for a minimal rent of Rs 30/per day, stated a press release.

Moreover, three SHGs have come forward to avail the marketing space, this includes- Hope SHG, Kopibari, Shyari, Pulyong SHG Bojhoghari and Mahila Shakti SHG, Kopibari, Shyari.

Various semi and processed food products, vegetables, flowers, local snacks, sweets, pickles, handicrafts (wood, cloth and paper) cotton/silk handlooms and traditional apparel etc are available at the Local Marketing Space for sale to the customers.

The initiative has been supported by JICA and assisted by the Sikkim Biodiversity Conservation and Forest Management Project (SBFB) under the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, to provide a platform to display and marketing of the local products.

Minister for Forest and Environment Department, Karma Loday Bhutia inaugurated the Local Marketing Space and visited the new stalls in the marketing space and felicitated the members of the SHGs.

Congratulating the SHGs the Minister urged the SHGs to sell quality products at competitive prices to the customers and assured that all possible help and support will be provided by the Forest Department for smooth operation and streamlining of their businesses in the future.

He further mentioned that this was a good initiative taken by the Forest Department and also added that the Department has initiated several unique strategies to promote SHGs socially and economically, and has recognised SHG as a tool for women empowerment under the leadership of the visionary of Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang.

Earlier, during the inaugural function, Divisional Forest Officer, JFM SBFP, Shewani Pradhan informed that SBFP has adopted179 JFMC/EDC till date. She further mentioned that a block grant of Rs 1,80,000 has been provided to each Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) /Eco-Development Club(EDC). The JFMC/EDC, in turn, provides loans to SHGs at Rs 60,000 at minimal interest for income generating activities.

The inaugural function was attended by Project Director cum Chief Conservator of Forest, Territorial (CCFT), N.W. Tamang, Additional Project Director, D. Manjunathan, DFO JFM, SBFB, Shewani Pradhan along with other senior Forest officials and members of SHGs.