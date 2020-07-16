BSF Seized contraband Items Worth12.93 lakhs In Tripura

NET News Desk

The Border Security Force deployed on Indo-Bangladesh International Border along the State of Tripura seizing narcotics and other contrabands having a combined value of Rs12, 93,185/-, during the intervening night of 14 and 15 July 2020, said a press statement issued by the BSF Headquarters Salbagan, Agartala.

“The Border Security is dedicatedly securing the frontiers from the Transborder crimes and other smuggling activities. During the ‘Anti-SmugglingDrive’, BSF again succeeded in seizing narcotics and other contrabands having a combined value of Rs12,93,185/-, during the intervening night of 14/15July 2020,” the statement read.

In the wee hours of 15 July 2020, based on a specific BSF intelligence input, troops of Border Out Post U N C Nagar, PS Sonamura, District Sepahijalare recovered four wrapped cartons containing 110 number of assorted Mobile phones having market value worth Rs11,30,435/-. The seized mobile phones were handed over to Customs Sonamura for further legal action.

“In addition to regular seizures of Narcotics and contraband items, vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers are also effectively maintaining peace and tranquillity along the International Boundary,” read the statement.