DWSC meeting held at Tawang to finalize water supply scheme projects

NET News Desk

The Department of Public Health Engineering (PHED) Tawang, today, conducted its first meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Committee (DWSC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Tawang.

The meeting was held to finalize the water supply schemes under Tawang District for the year 2020-21, said a press statement.

The meeting was chaired by Sang Phuntsok, District Commissioner, Tawang. During a PowerPoint presentation, G Mize, Executive Director, PHED Tawang informed the house that under this scheme 3195 households have already been given the benefits of Drinking water supply connections, and 8910 households will soon be covered, benefitting a total household of 12105 households in the district.

The committee in its meeting today proposed 77 Schemes worth Rs 1,832.10 Lakhs for Tawang District for the year 2020-21 under the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM). This includes Augmentation, Extension of water supply points, Improvement of supply and construction of Slow Sand Filtration(SSF) tanks.