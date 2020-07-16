First trial movement of container ship from Kolkata to Agartala & Assam via Bangladesh flagged off

NET News Desk

The Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala and Assam through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh, in a virtual ceremony.

This initiative was launched under the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for the movement of India’s transit cargo through Bangladesh.

The development underlines the efforts that India and Bangladesh have undertaken to strengthen the connectivity between Bangladesh and the North-Eastern states of India, as per the understanding reached between the two countries at the highest level, during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019, when the Standard Operating Procedures for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, were concluded.

This movement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between India and Bangladesh.

As per reports, Mandviya was quoted as “the route will open doors of new opportunities for both the countries. It will provide the alternative and shorter route to connect the North East Region through Bangladesh. This is a historic move to utilize Chattogram and Mongla Port for movement of India’s transit cargo. It will be a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations.”

According to reports, The consignment of the trial movement includes two TEUs carrying TMT steel bars destined for West Tripura district and two TEUs carrying pulses destined for Karimganj, Assam.

After reaching Chattogram, the consignment will move to Agartala on Bangladeshi trucks.

While this route will reduce the distance and time taken for the transportation of goods, it will also benefit the economies of both countries.

Job creation, investment in the logistical sector, enhanced business services and revenue generation are advantages that will accrue to Bangladesh. Bangladeshi vessels and trucks will be utilized to move the Indian cargo, reports added.

Mandaviya said that this is a historic move to utilize Chattogram and Mongla Port for movement of India’s transit cargo. It will be a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations, he added.

Historical day in Maritime relations of India and Bangladesh. North Eastern Region of India is now connected by sea-ports of Bangladesh! Digitally flagged off the first trial movement of container ship from Kolkata Port to Agartala & Assam via Chattogram Port of Bangladesh. 🇮🇳🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/q6rSULgJ0U — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 16, 2020

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Mandaviya, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said, “It’s really a big achievement for the entire NE including Tripura.”

He further added that four containers carrying TMT Bars & Pulses have left Netaji Subhash Dock, Kolkata by Vessel on 16th July 2020 for Agartala via Chattogram Port. The Cargo will arrive at Chattogram Port on 20th/21st July & containers will arrive at Agartala ICP on 26th July by road.

Happy to share that 4 Containers carrying TMT Bars & Pulses have left Netaji Subhash Dock, Kolkata by Vessel on 16th July 2020 for Agt via Chattogram Port. The Cargo will arrive at Chattogram Port on 20th/21st July & containers will arrive at Agartala ICP on 26th July by road. pic.twitter.com/xTdUZ4WUba — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 16, 2020

Appreciating the efforts of the Central Government Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, “A historic moment for Assam & #NE. Shorter cargo route through B’desh’s Chattogram & Mongla ports will boost trade & growth.”