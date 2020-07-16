NGT directs Railways to pay Rs 91.2 lakh fine for causing air pollution in UP

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed Railways to submit environmental compensation Rs 91.2 lakh for causing air pollution during loading and unloading of goods such as cement at railway siding in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The NGT said compensation assessed may be deposited within two months failing which it may have to take coercive measures.

A siding, in rail terminology, is a low-speed track section distinct from a running line.

The tribunal passed the order after UP pollution control board informed it that loading and unloading of cement, fertilizer, grains and other bagged commodities on trucks from wagons causes air pollution and ultimately causing respiratory problems to the habitants of nearby residential areas.

“Let the Ministry of Railways take further action in the light of the report of the State PCB. Compensation assessed may be deposited within two months failing which the Tribunal may have to take coercive measures, including stoppage of salary or imprisonment of the concerned erring officer,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel said.

As per the report furnished by the state pollution control board, the railway goods siding in Ayodhya was creating air pollution and for damage to the air quality, compensation of Rs 91.2 lakh was assessed by it.

According to the report, the ambient air quality near Railway Goods Siding in Faizabad was monitored and it was found that particulate matter levels were found to be 537.53 microgram per cubic metre, which is beyond the stipulated norms.

“Arrangement made by Railways for control of air pollution at Railway Goods Siding, Faizabad is not sufficient for controlling the air pollution arising due to loading and unloading of commodities and movement of vehicles.

“Arrangement made by Railways for mitigation of fugitive emission generated from loading/unloading of commodities and movement of vehicles is not technically adequate,” the report said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh-resident Shivansh Pandey against pollution in and around railway godown in Faizabad during loading and unloading of cement, fertilizers and grains by trucks.

The plea alleged that the activity was polluting the air and causing respiratory problems.

The UP Pollution Control Board had earlier issued directions to the railways to construct a covered shed and to undertake to sprinkle of water in Faizabad to contain the air pollution, apart from adopting suitable safety norms in the course of loading and unloading.