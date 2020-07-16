PR Council’s 38th Chapter opens in Guwahati

NET News Desk

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) inaugurated its 38th national chapter in Guwahati through a webinar held on Wednesday, 15th of July.

Launching the Guwahati Chapter of PRCI, MB Jayaram, Chief Mentor & Chairman Emeritus of PRCI, conveyed his best wishes to all members of the new chapter and urged them, “to take up programmes for the benefit of the PR industry as well as for the people we serve.” He announced that an All India Directory of PR functionaries will be brought out soon and expressed his happiness that PR practitioners of the North East will also be included in it.

PRCI is the pan India apex body of all public relations practitioners, with a global presence. It is also a premier network of all corporate communication, media, advertising functionaries, marketing communication officials, mass communication and journalism fraternity, social and digital media associates and academics closely linked to PR activities. In addition to the 38 Chapters in India, PRCI has its branches also in Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, UK, and USA.

Anjuli Chittaranjan, State Head-Corporate Communications Assam & North East at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and LR Sailo, Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), NE Campus, Aizawl Mizoram were respectively the chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion. Among other top PRCI functionaries who participated in the webinar and deliberated were T Vinay Kumar, National President; BK Sahu, Senior Vice President, NE-Kolkata; RN Mahapatra, Chairman, East Zone Kolkata; Geeta Shankar, Chairperson YCC & Director GCC; and Anindita Mookerjee Sinha, Chairperson, PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter.

Biswajit Das, Chairperson, PRCI, Kolkata Chapter & Biswendu Bhattacharjee, Chairperson, PRCI, Agartala, who played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Guwahati Chapter of PRCI also spoke on the occasion. Senior PR functionaries of North East viz Robin Kalita, Trikalagya Rabha, NN Taye, and Dr Rani Pathak Das also put forward their views and suggestions on this occasion.

The executive members of the Guwahati Chapter viz Nurul Islam Laskar, Chairperson; Kavita Talukdar, Vice President; Subhankar Banerjee, General Secretary and Mumeninaz Zaman, Treasurer also took part in the deliberations. They informed that the major objectives of the Guwahati Chapter would be the strengthening of the PR infrastructure of the North Eastern region, honing the skills of PR functionaries of the NE states, and facilitate internship and training for youngsters looking for a career in PR.