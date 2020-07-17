Dalai Lama concerned over Assam Floods; writes to Assam CM expressing solidarity

NET News Desk

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama expressed concern over the damage caused by the floods in Assam.

Expressing solidarity he has written to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and appreciated the state government for taking initiative for the flood victims.

He also made a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam.

“The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year,” he observed. “Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many due to flooding in many parts of your state,” read the letter.

“I appreciate that the State Government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts,” he said

His Holiness concluded by offering his deep condolences to the Chief Minister, to families who have lost loved ones and to everyone who has been affected by the flooding.

In response to the letter, Assam CM expressed his gratitude to the spiritual leader, “On behalf of the people of Assam, my heartfelt thanks to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama for his blessings and kind gesture of solidarity & support to all affected by Assam Floods.”