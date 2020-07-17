PG student tests positive for COVID-19 at RIMS Imphal

NET News Desk

A postgraduate student of the RIMS Physiology Department has tested positive for COVlD-19 in Imphal on Thursday.

In an order issued by the Medical Superintendent, RIMS Hospital, Imphal, it has been mentioned that one PGT student from the Department of Physiology was found to be COVID-19 positive, following which the Department of Physiology and Biochemistry, RIMS was closed down with immediate effect until further orders.

The faculties and all the staffs of the two departments will be undergoing COVID-19 testing today. Moreover, contact tracing shall be initiated urgently by the Community Medicine Department, RIMS. All the Heads of Departments and Unit Heads are requested to reinforce the Infection, Prevention and Control measures very strictly to control the spread of COVID-19, stated the order.

The Vice President CRED, RIMS, Imphal has been further directed to sanitize the two departments by spraying and fogging of disinfectants urgently.