TRADITIONAL HANDLOOM INDUSTRY OF ASSAM NEEDS PROTECTION

The North Eastern part of this country has been considered as a centre of traditional handloom where most of its native communities practised this craft since time immemorial. Here the craft of weaving is inevitably linked with the culture and heritage of the respective communities. Apart from enriching the material culture, traditional handloom also provides a self-sufficient avenue to the native artisans. Alike the other states of the North East region, the handloom industry of Assam provides maximum number of employment after agriculture. Kishor Kumar Kalita reports in depth.

The traditional handloom of Assam is known for its rich, glorious crafts which produce vibrant and colourful dresses that have been traditionally used by the community members. This precious part of the generational legacy has been kept alive by the skilled weavers engaged in the age old tradition of weaving and providing a huge space for self engagement and entrepreneurship. In terms of employment generation, the handloom sector in Assam has gradually grown to the expected level for commercial production. During 2016-17, there were 19.49 lakh weavers in the state out of which 15.30 lakh were part time weavers and 4.19 lakh full time weavers. The number of handloom demonstration circle were 221 and 14,273 numbers of villages were covered under the activity.

Traditionally, sericulture is an important labour intensive and agro based cottage industry providing gainful occupation to around 2.50 lakh persons in rural and semi-urban areas of Assam. As this cottage industry needs relatively low fixed capital, the sericulture is becoming a sustainable farm-based economic enterprise in Assam that mostly attracts the rural poor in the un-organized sector. The State of Assam is famous for Muga, Eri, Mulberry and lastly the Oak tassar in the hill districts and it accounts for highest production of non-mulberry silk, muga and eri in the country. Assam has the monopoly in the world in the production of Muga, the “Golden Silk”, as more than 97 per cent of Muga Silk is produced in Assam. Assam has also achieved the right of ‘Geographical Indication’ for Muga thread. The State is also a Major producer of Eri Silk (about 65 per cent). Rearing of Eri, Muga and Mulberry silkworm are playing an important role in the economic development of a large section of the rural population of the State. It is practised in 9935 villages at present and provides employment to 3.19 lakh families of the State. The production of silk in the State was 3647.49 MT during the year 2016-17 which is 34.45 per cent higher than the previous year.

But unfortunately, due to lack of proper patronization and protection measures that must be guaranteed by the respective governments, the traditional handloom industry of the state is now in danger. Though the Government of India enacted a law long before 1985 under the title of “The Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act,1985” for protecting the handloom industry from the massive aggression of power looms, but the provisions of this act have rarely been implemented since the enactment of this act. Section 3 of this act provides that after the recommendations given by the advisory committee constituted under the Act, the Central Government may notify any article or class of articles to be reserved for exclusive production by handlooms. The relevant portion of this section read as-“Notwithstanding anything contained in the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951, the central government may, if is satisfied, after considering the recommendations made to it by the Advisory Committee, that it is necessary so to do for the protection and development of handloom industry, by order published in the official Gazette, direct, from time to time, that any article or class of articles shall, on and from such date as may be specified in order (herein after referred to as date of reservation) be reserved for exclusive production by handlooms.”

Under section 5 of the said act where an order has been made under Section 3 reserving any article or class of articles for exclusive production by handlooms, such article or class of articles shall not, on and from the date of reservation, be produced by any loom other than handloom. The act also provides punishment of a maximum of six months of imprisonment and fine which may be extended to five thousand rupees in cases where someone produces any or article or class of articles in contravention of an order made under section 3 of the act.

Exercising the power conferred under this Act the Central Government in 2008 had notified a number of article or class of articles that are reserved for exclusive production by handlooms. The Government also notified the range of each item reserved for exclusive production by handlooms. A few of article or class of articles that come under the said notification are Saree, Dhoti, Towel, Gamcha, Angavastram, Chadar, Mekhela, Phanek etc. Astonishingly though this Act and notification are still in force but both the central and state government give little emphasis to implement the legal provisions for the protection of the handloom industry. If the state government of Assam come forward and give a mandatory order to every government department, Semi-government Institutions, Private companies, Hotel and Restaurants, Marriage Hall and every educational institution to use productions of village cottage industries, then we may hope a very prosperous future for the practitioners of the traditional crafts.

We must have to remember that the decision of making compulsory uniform by the educational institutions of the state in the very beginning of this century has displaced our traditional mekhela-chadar from these institutions and the decision opened up a huge market for the power looms that aremostlyfromoutsidethe state. Eventually, the decision of imposing mandatory uniform in every educational institution pushed thousands of weavers of the state to the edge of extreme poverty, They have lost not only a market for their handloom produces but also lost a dignified avenue that they have been practising for centuries. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to think a proper plan and legislative measures so that our traditional handloom could survive amidst the aggression of huge power loom industries.