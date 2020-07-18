118 fresh cases take Tripura’s Covid-19 tally to 2,380

The Covid-19 tally in Tripura has risen to 2,380 as 118 more people have tested positive for the disease, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He appealed to the people to follow government guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Out of 4,510 samples tested for Covid-19, 118 people found positive. 17 were flight passengers. 4 were in contact with positive & symptomatic patients. 97 detected positive in antigen test,” Deb said in a tweet on Friday night.

The state now has 679 active cases, while 1,684 people have recovered from the disease and three died, officials of the health department said.

Fourteen patients have migrated to other states.

According to the officials, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

Nath said all social activities, including political programmes, will remain suspended in these areas during the period.

The minister said the government will decide whether to extend the lockdown to the entire state after assessing the situation.