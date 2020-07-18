Assam Chief Secretary announces Provisions for Guwahati Unlock 1.0

NET News Desk

The Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna today announced the provisions for Unlock 1.0, for Guwahati city which will come into effect from 7 PM on 19 July and shall remain in force till 7 PM of 2 August from Monday to Friday. Every weekend, the city is to follow complete lockdown. The curfew timings in the city will be from 6 PM to 6 AM.

Some of the provisions include all shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of any street on any given day and on opposite sides on alternate days between Monday and Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM. However, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments can operate on both sides from Monday to Friday. Pharmacies are allowed to operate on all days.

As per the new provisions private vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers are strictly barred from coming onto the street except for medical emergency and official duty.

Wearing of face cover and maintaining other COVID protocols should be strictly maintained, the violence of which may incur a fine of Rs 1000 for the first offence.

Inter-District travel has been barred from 22 June.

The new rules and restrictions that will come into effect in the Kamrup (M) region from Monday are as follows: