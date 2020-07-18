Short film made by students of Dibrugarh University to be screened at Pinewood Studios, UK

NET News Desk

The First-Time Filmmaker Sessions, Lift-Off Global Network, has officially selected a short film made by the students of Dibrugarh University for screening at the Pinewood Studios, United Kingdom.

The short film – Pie in the Sky – is made by three students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University.

The story is based on aspiration and realisation. Starring Deb Janardan Kaushik Das and Jeuti Das, the story revolves around a kid who dreams to own a bicycle and roam about freely on it; what acts as a hurdle is the economic status. However, destiny stores a surprise.

Pie in the Sky is written and directed by Snigdha Mahanta, the cinematography is done by Ankita Handique and Parag Chetia, and production by Team Dream Catchers.

“We wanted our short film to be natural. There are no professional actors in the film; even we are not experts in the field. We just poured our hearts out, with all we could” the team said, adding “the shoot was completed in two days, while the editing took some time. We do hope to create more beautiful products in the future,” said the team.

The film shall soon be released on YouTube for the audience, informed the team.

Lift-Off’s First-Time Filmmakers Showcase is a quarterly event which aims to showcase and guide emerging talent from around the world.

Held at the world-famous Pinewood Studios in the UK, the event features multiple demonstrations from industry experts, catered to the selected filmmakers, as well as a screening of each selected film.