NET News Desk

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to extend the total lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region till August 3.

In an order issued by the State chief secretary Naresh Kumar, it has been mentioned that the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till Monday evening, has now been extended till 5 am of 3 rd August 2020.

The restrictions and the exemptions of the extended lockdown are as follows: