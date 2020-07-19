Assam: Three suspected cattle lifters from Bangladesh lynched in Karimganj

NET News Desk

Three suspected cattle lifters from Bangladesh who had allegedly crossed the border in Assam’s Karimganj district illegally, to steal cows from villages adjoining the India-Bangladesh border were killed by a group of locals late on Saturday night.

Kumar Sanjit Krishna, SP of Karimganj, said in a written statement, “Three unknown suspected Bangladeshi nationals were killed last night by some unknown miscreants at Bogrijan tea estate under Patharkandi police station.”

“On enquiry, it is revealed that the said Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border with a motive to steal cows from the Bogrijan area,” Krishna added.

A rope, fence-cutter and wires — apart from food items — have been recovered from the deceased.

Follow-up actions regarding handing over the bodies and investigations have been started, Krishna said.

Earlier, On June 1, a 43-year-old Bangladeshi national was killed in Putni Tea Estate for allegedly attempting to steal cows. He had come with three Bangladeshis and two Indians.