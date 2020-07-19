INDIA-CHINA SKIRMISH: FIST- FIGHTS TO ‘DIGITAL STRIKE’

The long-standing dispute in the Himalayan region between the two nuclear enabled countries has seen many a scuffle since the 1962, Sino-India war. The recent face-off at Galwan Valley resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, however, the casualty on the Chinese side cannot be confirmed. While China is known for its territory grabbing techniques, India sent out a clear signal to the Red Dragon by conducting a ‘Digital Strike’ that it won’t tolerate any encroachment on its territory. Mumeninaz Zaman delves deeper into the exchange of tit for tat between India and China.

Border Disputes

The border dispute between India and China dates back to 1914, when the McMahon line was established, however, the Chinese never complied with the border agreement. This led to the war of 1962 during which China redraw the border as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in its own favour. Later in the 1967 war India claimed its Himalayan border.

Since then, bloodless clashes erupted between the two superpowers on differing perceptions over the LAC, in 2013 and then in 2017 in Doklam, with either side claiming its presence by building infrastructures and constructing roads.

The Galwan Valley incident

Tensions simmer between the two Asian giants when on the intervening night of the June 15, Indian and Chinese forces engaged in a brawl, in one of the most treacherous terrains on earth. The strife that took place on ridges at a height of nearly 4,300m (14,000 ft) on steep terrain was all about fist fights and scuffle with stones, iron rods and other makeshift weapons apart from soldiers falling or being knocked from the mountainous terrain. It needs to be mentioned here that despite the regularity of Sino- Indian border standoffs, there had not been a fatality or shot fired on the border since 1975, owing to the 1996 agreement that prohibits using of firearms in the area. This clash claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers — including a commanding officer — and an unknown number of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces. It was the bloodiest confrontation on the Sino-Indian frontier in over half a century.

The Galwan Valley is strategically located in the Aksai Chin region, which is considered to be one of the most disputed areas between India and China. While India claims it to be the easternmost part of the union territory of Ladakh, China claims it to be an important route that connects Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Region. Moreover, the line that separates Indian-administered areas of Ladakh from Aksai Chin is known as the LAC and is concurrent with the Chinese Aksai Chin claim line.

As reported in The Week, China fears India converging into the Aksai Chin plateau (which houses the crucial Xinjiang-Tibet highway pass) through the river valley.

China blames India

Reacting to the recent face- off China claimed that it was India who crossed the LAC and provoked the situation in Galwan.

In a series of tweet, Foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao said that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the LAC, the poorly demarcated border between the two countries.

He said the clash occurred at a time when tensions had been easing after India demolished infrastructure it had built on the Chinese side of the LAC in May and withdrew personnel, following an agreement between Chinese and Indian officers.

But on 15 June Indian troops “once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing”, Zhao said.

“India’s front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties,” he said.India has been building “roads, bridges and other facilities” at the LAC in Galwan Valley since April, Zhao said.

India’s stand

Responding sharply to the statement made by the Chinese official, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs said that India was maintaining the status quo and it was the Chinese who transgress the LAC, thereby, hindering India’s normal, patrolling pattern in this area which had resulted in a face-off that was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Even though the ruling government in India faced a backlash from the opposition demanding a befitting reply to China and a detailed explanation of the event at the Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker said that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.

Various military and commander level talks were held between the two nations followed by diplomatic talks to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, there have been protests in various parts of the country demanding a boycott of Chinese products.

Eventually, the Indian Government citing data security and privacy of the Indians banned a total of 59 Chinese apps, claiming it as a ‘Digital Strike’ on the Red Dragon.

“We are very stern in our approach to activity seeking to compromise the data security, sending the data outside India and privacy of Indians. We will not make any compromise on the data security of our people. India knows how to conduct a digital strike,” said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Conclusion

China has a history of territory grabbing technique know as ‘salami slicing’. It has been also known for its territorial disputes with various South Asian countries. Moreover, at the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis of the COVID-19, China has been desperately attempting to achieve its geopolitical goal which has irked world leaders.

US to Tibet heaped praises on the Indian government’s move to ban 59 Chinese apps in retaliation to Chinese aggression.

A technologically advanced country, China has been making headway as the world’s fastest growing tech company challenging superpowers like America. However, India’s move would endanger all the achievements and it would have a grave consequence in the near future, with the US batting for a worldwide campaign to contain China and national champions like Huawei.