WANT OF POLICE REFORMATION IN INDIA

Kishor Kumar Kalita

After the tragic incident at Minneapolis of United States of America, on May 25 where one Afro- American person named George Floyd was killed as a result of police atrocity in custody has globally raised many questions regarding the police accountability. Alike the other developed and democratic countries similar questions have also been raised in India after this incident. Though the occurrence and nature of police atrocities in India are different than the western countries still this country has been witnessing unaccountable police brutality and custodial tortures which rarely come to the light and our mainstream media gives little emphasis on those cases. In most of these cases, the victims of such tortures were the people who could not resist such oppression due to their socio-economic backgrounds. In many occasions, we can also see religious and caste based discrimination by the police authority while dealing with the suspected accused.

Recently a 63-year-old father and his 31-year-old son belonging to Sathankulam, Tamil Nadu were allegedly killed in police custody. Kin of the deceased and the traders have suspected police torture for the death of the duo and protested seeking severe punishment against 13 police personnel. It has been reported in the media, both national and international, that police detained P Jeyaraj (63), a timber trader from Sathankulam on June 19, for opening shop beyond 9 pm during the lockdown and was escorted to the police station for an inquiry. His son J.Fenix (31), who runs a mobile shop, went to the station to ask the police to release him. However, police had remanded both the father and son under sections 188, 269, 294(b), 353 and 506 (2) of IPC and physically tortured them during the custodial period. According to family members of the deceased Sathankulam police attacked Fenix badly for protesting against beating his father in the station, and there had been an altercation. Police had beaten both father and son that eventually resulted in the death of both these victims.

Such police atrocity has been in the air in this country for last a few months, particularly after the announcement of lockdown on March 24 this year. On being aggrieved by brutality and the torture inflicted by the Police, during the period of lockdown in Assam, one of our younger friend, Advocate Rahul Sensua filed a PIL before the Gauhati High Court seeking interference of the Judiciary in the matter. In the petition (Rahul Sensua Vs The State of Assam & Anr, PIL 25/2020), the petitioner while mentioning various incidents of torture during Lockdown, had stated that the existing Laws and Regulations, as well as Ordinance, passed by the Government during lockdown has not given the right to the police to use physical force or to hit any person/law breaker. It is to be mention here that, after consideration of the Public Interest Litigation, the Hon’ble Judge of the Gauhati High Court while passing the judgement stated that “We are also of the view that the police people working on frontline are facing possible contamination and infection. Their duties, however, demand that they go close to the public, one of whom might be already infected. We are also conscious of the fact that the police personnel might be working overtime in these conditions.”That Hon’ble Court also felt that in situations like Lockdown ordinary persons are highly sensitive and emotionally volatile. Therefore in time like this, abusing people physically and mentally, or insulting cannot be appropriate.

Though the Hon’ble Court has given a direction to the police authority to refrain from abusing people but it is quite difficult for a common citizen to approach judiciary in every single incident of misbehaving, brutality or atrocity by the police personnel. To reform the police administration, many steps have already been taken at different levels but we have seen little effort from the government side to implement the recommendations specially spelled by various committees constituted for police reformation. The National Police Commission (1978-82); the Padmanabhaiah Committee on the restructuring of Police (2000); and the Malimath Committee on reforms in Criminal Justice System (2002-03) are some notable commission/committee that has suggested a number of recommendations. Moreover, another Committee, headed by Shri Ribero, was constituted in 1998, on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, to review action taken by the Central Government/ State Governments/UT Administrations in this regard, and to suggest ways and means for implementing the pending recommendations of the above Commission. The Ribeiro Committee submitted two reports which were filed in the Supreme Court during 1998 and 1999, respectively. All these recommendations and reports unanimously agreed to the core responsibility of the police that is the power to investigate crimes, enforce laws and maintain law and order in a state.

These recommendations specifically put forward the argument that such power should be used for legitimate purposes and police must be accountable to both the political executive and public. A proposal for creating an independent oversight authority was also given by such committees. It has been observed that in India, the political executive (i.e., ministers) has the power of superintendence and control over the police forces to ensure their accountability. However, the Second Administrative Reforms Commission has noted that this power has been misused, and ministers have used police forces for personal and political reasons. Hence, experts have recommended that the scope of the political executive’s power must be limited under the law. Unfortunately, most of the recommendations given by such committees remain in the paper and until today the police administration is doing its business without enjoying sufficient independence. When the whole globe is urging for a police system that would be absolutely controlled by the community, we the common people of this country should make advocacy for an independent and autonomous police mechanism.