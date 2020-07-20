Assam MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Assam BJP MLA Nabanita Handique has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Handique, who represents Sonari in the Assam legislative assembly, is the fourth legislator in the state to test positive for COVID-19, the official said.

The legislator”s son, driver and a personal assistant had earlier tested positive while her test results came positive on Sunday, an official of the Charaideo district administration said.

The MLA is currently in her constituency in the district.

The first legislator to test positive was BJP”s Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul followed by Naryan Deka of Borkhetry. Both have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from hospital.

BJP”s Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia was the third legislator to test COVID-19 positive. Chetia was admitted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

Another prominent politician of the state to test positive was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev. She was admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital on July 8. Dev was released from the hospital on Sunday after she tested negative for COVID-19.