Assam police personnel succumbed to COVID-19

The Assam Police informed that one Rajesh Narzary, of 9th APBn has succumbed to COVID-19 today.

As informed by ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh in a tweet, Rajesh Narzary of 9th APBn who was admitted to GMCH on July 4 died of the infection at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

A sad news for @assampolice family. Nk Rajesh Narzary of 9th AP Bn was admitted in GMCH since 4/7/2020 for Covid-19 related ailments. He was in ICU. Sadly, he left us for heavenly abode today. Deepest condolences to his family. @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/3OPLf6d6FT — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) July 20, 2020

With an upsurge in the COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the frontliners have been at high risk of getting infected. In another tweet, Singh informed that so far 912 personnel have tested positive till date out of whom 531 have recovered. “We’ve unfortunately lost two colleagues till date. 884 Cops are under quarantine while 64 have rejoined duty,” he added.

July 20th 2020 – @assampolice 912 personnel have tested positive till date out of whom 531 have recovered. We’ve unfortunately lost two colleagues till date. 884 Cops are under quarantine while 64 have rejoined duty. @DGPAssamPolice @nhm_assam @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) July 20, 2020

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP, Assam said that all necessary help and assistance will be extended to the family of the deceased.

All necessary help and assistance will be extended to the family of our brave #CoronaWarrior. https://t.co/pYTmZLrpsg — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) July 20, 2020

Condoling the death of Narzary, Assam Police, in a tweet said, “We stand in solidarity with all the brave COVID warriors of Assam Police.”