Former England Cricket Captain Kevin Pieterson expresses concern over Assam Floods

While the situation created by the monsoon in Assam has been grim it has affected lakhs of people who have been rendered homeless by floods and have also affected the wildlife in the state’s famed Kaziranga National Park where reportedly 95% of the sanctuary has submerged.

Former England Cricket Captain Kevin Pieterson took to Twitter to express his concern over the prevailing situation created by the floods here in Assam.

In a tweet, Pieterson wrote, “My thoughts are with all the most beautiful people I met during my trip to Assam in March, where the horrible life threatening flood is currently destroying lives. PLEASE BE SAFE!”

Earlier, in March 2020, Pieterson was in Assam, to shoot a documentary on the world famous one-horned rhinoceros.

Sharing pictures from his last visit to Assam he expressed his concern for the people of Assam.

Pietersen has been vocal for the cause of Rhino conservation and volunteered to help curtail Rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park and other Indian wildlife sanctuaries. The documentary by Pietersen, for National Geographic’s documentary “Save This Rhino” focuses on rhino conservation in Kaziranga National Park, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The documentary, which is a tribute to rhino conservation in Kaziranga National Park in Assam was expected to be released in July.

According to a census carried out in 2018, Kaziranga is home to 2,413 rhinoceros. In the official UNESCO website, it is described as being one of the last areas in eastern India undisturbed by the presence of humans. It also recognises its spectacular achievement in saving the Indian rhinoceros from the brink of extinction in the 20th century.

Meanwhile, At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 24 districts have been affected so far. A total of 25,29,312 people and 1,12,138.99 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods. As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday.