Male calf born to departmental elephant in Kaziranga National Park

Amid the state of despair, that the annual floods have meted out on the people as well as animals of Assam, there comes news to rejoice.

The Kaziranga National Park, KNP on Sunday welcomed an elephant calf born to a forest departmental elephant, Rukmini. Both the newborn and the mother has been doing well.

Welcoming the calf, the authorities further informed that the naming ceremony will soon be held.

Sharing the good news the KNP authorities informed through their official Twitter handle that, “New Addition to our family. Our Rukmini (departmental elephant) has given birth to a male baby (calf) at 6AM today. Both Rukmini and baby are in good health condition as per our Vet. We at KNP whole heartedly welcome the new kid to Our Kaziranga Family. Naming ceremony soon.”

Our Rukmini (departmental elephant) has given birth to a male baby(calf) at 6AM today. Both Rukmini and baby are in good health condition as per our Vet. We @kaziranga whole heartedly welcome the new kid to Our Kaziranga Family. Naming ceremony soon. pic.twitter.com/PzhwEQ0CKt — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 19, 2020

State Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya wishing good health to the newborn congratulated the KNP authorities.