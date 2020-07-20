Masking the Right Way

The Covid-19 pandemic and the rising figures have given us a fair idea that mask is the new normal and it is here to stay. Although wearing a mask doesn’t seem to be a tough job, many have been doing it wrong in all possible ways. As a result it is not serving its purpose. Read ahead to know more about wearing a mask properly and proper ways of its disposal.

How to wear a mask?

Wash your hands before touching the mask

Carefully inspect the mask for any holes or tears

Wear the mask covering your mouth, nose and chin

Adjust your mask so that there are no gaps on the sides

Avoid touching the mask frequently

How to remove a mask?

Remove the mask from behind the ears or head

If it’s an ‘one time use’ mask, discard it immediately in a closed bin.

If it’s a reusable mask, wash it with soap or detergent

Clean your hands after washing the mask

Disposing a Mask

Proper disposal of masks is very essential. If it is not disposed off properly, it can be responsible for spreading of Covid-19 as well as other diseases. Here are some disposal methods for different types of masks.

Cloth mask



This type of mask is reusa ble and hence needs to be washed as mentioned above. These masks should be washed properly and frequently.

Once the washing is done, these should be left to hang and air dry.

Surgical mask

While removing a surgical mask, one should make sure not touch the front or exposed portion of it. You can remove by pulling off the strings or ties from behind. Once you have taken it off, fold it in half inwards. You can wrap it with the ear loops if they are long enough to make sure it doesn’t unravel. Wrap it in a plastic bag or tissue paper and discard it in the yellow waste bag. Wash your hands properly after disposing.

N95 respirator



Use the edge of the straps to take this mask off. Make sure not to touch the inside of the respirator. Put the mask in a plastic bag or a zip-lock bag. Place the plastic bag into a garbage can or biomedical waste disposal unit. Once you are done disposing, properly sanitize your hands.