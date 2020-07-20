Russia rejects COVID-19 vaccine hacking allegations, accuses UK of attacks

Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected claims that his country’s intelligence service attempted to steal information about a Covid-19 vaccine. In a BBC interview broadcast on Sunday, Andrei Kelin said that there was “no sense” in the allegations made by the UK, the US and Canada.

“I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” Kelin said.

The US, British and Canadian security services on Thursday alleged that a hacking group believed to be operating as part of Russian intelligence services was targeting organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine development.