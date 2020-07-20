Sikkim announces complete lockdown in the state for one week

NET News Desk

In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID positive cases in Sikkim, a complete lockdown has been announced in the entire state by the government.

In an order issued by the State Chief Secretary, S C Gupta it has been mentioned that the there shall be a complete lockdown with effect from 21st July 2020 (6 AM) to 27th July (6 AM) in the entire state.

Henceforth, all government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories shall remain closed, except where a specific exemption is granted.

Moreover, all activities, congregation and movements of people and goods and passenger vehicles shall be prohibited/restricted except for the following exceptions:

Pharma Units located outside the containment zones shall be allowed to operate with minimum staff subject to strict adherence to national directives. The pharma companies within the containment zones shall make the required arrangements like accommodation and catering for minimum staff within the premises. The staff members shall not be allowed to leave the factory premises during the entire period of lockdown without COVID testing at their cost.