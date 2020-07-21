Arunachal Pradesh: DDMA held meeting on disaster preparedness

NET News Desk

Amidst the ongoing spell of South West monsoon showers across the state, a district-level preparedness meeting was held by the District Disaster Management Authority, DDMA at Tawang on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Sang Phuntsik, DC, Tawang.

“COVID-19 pandemic come under the purview of disaster Management, and we all should come together to fight against this invisible enemy. We all must ensure strict adherence to the directives and SOPs issued by Government from time to time to check CoVID-19,” he reminded that all the Head of offices must ensure proper implementation of orders like social distancing, compulsory use of mask, hand hygiene etc. The DC appealed the Army, Para-military forces and other Departments to go for mass plantation drives.

DDMO Tawang, Tsangpa Tashi, informed that “this meeting on Disaster preparedness on south west monsoon, should have been conducted earlier, but due to ongoing pandemic it couldn’t be materialized.” On the disaster management plan for the district he said that “advisories and warnings to those staying in vulnerable areas have already been circulated.”

During the meeting, all the concerned departments like Food and Civil Supplies, Health, Water supply, electricity, PWD, Army and Paramilitary forces, informed the house about their stock and preparedness plan in case of any emergency like situation.