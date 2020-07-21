Can anyone dangle the bell into the Chinese Communist Government?

Shyam Krishna Kalita

A few months ago, when people used to gather at a public place; no one could think that one day we have to maintain social distance and have to keep ourselves inside the home and only in case of emergency people will be permitted to come outside. The emergence of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2019 may be the most consequential event of the early 21st century, which adversely affects modern life, globalization, and relations between countries. The outbreak of COVID-19 is a health crisis, with approximately 13.2 million cases and over 574,000 deaths and more are counting. It is also an economic crisis, with the various stay-at-home ordinances and travel restrictions imposed to break the chain of transmission leading to dramatically diminishing economic activity, massive unemployment, and income losses around the world. From the Black Death to Swine flu (H1N1), in the last 1000 years, we have faced many pandemics, including Spanish flu in the year of 1918. But the way Corona-Virus 2019 (COVID-19) is being out-broken; it has become one of the most concerning diseases in the human-history. And because of it, the World Health Organization (WHO) had to declare this out-broken as a global pandemic on 11th March of 2020. Because of this pandemic, almost all the countries have to close their borders and lock down their citizens inside the country. In the words of Bill Gates, this pandemic can rival even the gigantic wars of the past in terms of the death toll.

There are around 1.5 million viruses in the wildlife that are yet to be known to us. SARS-COV-2 is a kind of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. Coronavirus is a group of related RNA virus that causes disease in mammals and birds. When these viruses jump to humans, they mainly cause respiratory tract infection.

This pandemic has adversely affected international relations and caused diplomatic tensions among many nations. The diplomatic relations have been affected due to the tensions around trade and transport of medicines, diagnostic tests and hospital equipment for COVID-2019. Leaders of some countries have accused other countries for not containing the disease effectively, which results in the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

An individual from Hubei province of China may have been the first person to have contracted COVID-19, but after a month only doctors noted cases in Wuhan city at the end of December 2019. Many countries including the United States of America (USA) and Australia have sharply criticized China for showing a lack of transparency in the matter of COVID-19. Even Donald Trump warned China that there would be dire consequences if it is found that China is responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19. Mr Trump has also accused WHO for failing to hold the Chinese Government accountable for not being transparent regarding COVID-19 outbreak. Many people have the opinion that somewhere WHO leaders are under the influence of the Chinese Government. In Brazil, the Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro also criticized the Chinese Government through a tweet saying: “The blame for the global coronavirus pandemic has a name and surname: the Chinese Communist party only.”

And shockingly the Chinese Government through their spokesperson and deputy director general of information department of foreign ministry Lijian Zhao claims that they have the evidence that the virus has originated in USA. When Mr. Trump calls COVID-19 as Chinese virus, as the first case of COVID-19 is found in China, the Chinese Government raise questions in this matter and asked not to call this virus as Chinese virus as it is discriminatory against China and their people. Further, they said that the first case of HIV was found in the USA but nobody calls it an American virus.

The COVID-19 crisis has substantially dented China’s image globally. Many find it incredibly tragic that despite the experience with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002, the Chinese government took considerable time to inform its own people of the emergence of COVID-19. Further, the failure to inform the global community in a timely manner is being seen as the absence of collaborative intent on the part of China even on issues when there is no clash with its ‘core’ national interest.

Many countries are demanding an open investigation of ‘WHO’ for not being able to inform the world at the earliest possible time regarding the outbreak of COVID-19. They are also demanding an investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

The Five Eyes group which is an intelligence alliance comprising of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and USA published a detailed investigation on COVID-19 through an Australian newspaper. This investigation reveals that at least 50 virus samples having 96% of the genetic match to the COVID-19 outbreak are found in the Wuhan laboratory. They also accused China that actually the Chinese Government was creating a more deadly virus. It was also claimed in the investigation that many doctors, activists, journalist etc. disappeared after they criticized the Chinese authority for this research. The Five Eyes group is asking permission from the Chinese Government to send their own teams to the Wuhan city so that they can do the investigation to find the origin of this virus. But the Chinese Government continuously denied its permission.

Now the big question is who will dangle the bell into the Chinese Communist Government? If the proper investigation isn’t made to the origin of COVID-19 the whole human civilization will be at risk and the whims of some world leaders will decide the fate of us. We demand justice; we demand proper investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Disclaimer: Views are personal