Eight dogs inducted in the Mizoram Police Canine Squad

NET News Desk

A canine squad of 8 dogs and 16 handlers was inducted today in the Mizoram Police Department.

The canine squad includes 4 German Shepherds and 4 Labrador Retrievers which were inducted into the Mizoram Police Canine Squad, today. The squad was given training on tracking and detection of narcotics and explosives detection and search and rescue operations with the Border Security Force, BSF.

Informing about the new induction through a tweet, Mizoram DGP, S B K Singh said, “A definitive tool to combat drug smuggling across Myanmar.”

Canine squad of 8 dogs &16 handlers inducted in Mizoram Police after training in Tracking, Narcotics & Explosives detection and Search& Rescue with BSF. Pu Lalchamliana HHM graced as Chief guest . A definitive tool to combat drug smuggling across Mayanmar border.@narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/QuGFSNQiMX — S b k singh (@sbksinghips) July 21, 2020

Home Minister Pu Lalchamliana welcomed the new arrivals at a function held at Arya Mess, PHQ.