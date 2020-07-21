Manipur: 14 tests positive for COVID 19; recovery rate 100% in three districts

NET News Desk

A total of 14 people have tested positive for COVID 19 in Manipur. One attendant at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS has been tested positive for COVID-19 and he was among the 14 people who tested positive for the contagion during the last 24 hours. The three districts of Noney, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal have reached 100 percent recovery rate.

In a press release issued by the Additional Director (Health) and COVID-19 Common Control Room spokesman Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, 14 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS-4) and district hospitals of Thoubal in the past 24 hours.

“They belong to the districts of Imphal West (1), Kamjong (1) and Thoubal (12),” he said. Ten people, including a technician working at RIMS belonging to Thoubal district, do not have travel history and rest are returnees from other states, he said.

“They are being shifted to COVID care facilities. All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place,” he added.

Moreover, it has been informed that as the COVID-19 case increases in the state, the recovery rate of the infected people in three of its districts reached 100% on Monday, officials said.

“The recovery rates in the districts of Noney, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal have reached 100 percent,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar said in a press release on Monday night.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also congratulated officials in a tweet.

I congratulate each and every frontline warriors of Noney, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal District of Manipur on achieving 100% recovery rate of COVID-19 patients today. The State Government’s resolve and commitment towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has begun to pay off. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2020

Overall with 85 people recovering from the contagion during the past 24 hours, the recovery rate has reached 68.57 per cent.

The recovered patients have been discharged from CCC Meitram (25), RD Wing Lamphel (10), CCC Kamjong (5), Senapati CCC (9), Ukhrul CCC (35) and JNIMS (1).

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State has reached 1930 and these include 610 active cases and 1320 recovered cases.