Meghalaya floods: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with CM, condoles loss of lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and assured all support in dealing with the flood situation in the state.

Shah also condoled the death of people due to floods in West Garo hills of the state.

“Loss of lives due to the floods in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya is very disturbing.I have spoken to the Chief Minister, Shri @SangmaConrad and assured him all possible help from the Central government. Nation stands resolutely with the people of Meghalaya in these trying times,” he said in a tweet.

At least five people were killed in floods in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district where the deluge has affected about one lakh people, reports said.