Mizoram: Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre Launched At Siaha

NET News Desk

An ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) Centre was inaugurated today at District Hospital in Siaha, Mizoram by Bhupesh Chaudhary, DC Siaha.

In a press release issued it has been mentioned that ART is the medications that treat HIV. The drugs didn’t kill or cure the virus, however, when taken in combination they can prevent the growth of the virus and reduce its transmission to others. Anti retroviral drugs are referred to as ARV; Combination ARV therapy (cARV) is referred to as highly active ART (HAART).

Bhupesh Chaudhary highlighted the steady yet progressive strides made in health infrastructures in Siaha district. He mentioned that “ Truenat machine had arrived and its installation was underway.” He also mentioned as of now Siaha District was the only district with a functional Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in the state. He hoped that the ART Centre and the recently donated Ambulance through Corporate Social Responsibility fund would help improve health facilities further in the District.

He thanked doctors and medical staff for their dedication and exemplary role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and congratulated them on acquiring ART centre. He noted that HIV patients in the District will no longer have to go Lunglei for treatment.

Zingia Hlychho, Counsellor, ICTC gave comprehensive reports on ICTC and its functions. Dr.Richard, Epidemiologist, MSAC who had come from Aizawl with his team for the launching of ART also delivered a short speech and said that there are only 50 ARTs in the whole India and Mizoram state has 3 ARTs including Siaha.