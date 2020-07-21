Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark; toll mounts to 7

Over 200 more people, including 19 BSF personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,094, officials said on Tuesday.

The state also reported two fresh deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, they said.

Two women, aged 80 and 62 years, died at the Agartala Government Medical College on Monday. They both were suffering from heart ailments, the officials said.

The state had registered its first Covid-19 death on June 9. All the coronavirus patients who have died till date in the state had comorbidities, the officials said.

“Alert! 202 people found Covid-19 positive out of 4,747 samples tested. Among the total 202 Covid-19 positive, 19 are BSF personnel. 2 Covid-19 positive patients died today,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Monday night.

Also, 86 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, he added.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 1,228, while 1,845 people have recovered and 14 have migrated to other states, the officials said.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials on Monday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the state.

“I had extensive discussions regarding the situation and effective ways to tackle the pandemic,” he said in a Facebook post.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said all the newly-infected personnel are being treated at a Covid-19 hospital set up at the paramilitary force’s state headquarters in Salbagan area of Agartala.