Arunachal Pradesh: Online Electricity Bill Payment Service launched

NET News Desk

The online bill payment service for postpaid electricity bills introduced by the Department of Power, Government of Arunachal Pradesh was soft-launched today through video conferencing by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

While expressing happiness over the initiative of the department, Mein said, “with the launching of this system, consumers can pay their bills from the comfort of their home by logging into the Departmental Web Portal: www.arpdop.gov.in or by Bharat Bill Pay Ecosystem through Various Payment Apps such as PayTM, PhonePe, BHIM, PayZapp, MobiKwik, etc. and net banking by various banks.”

He said that it is a boon for the general people of the State during the COVID-19 pandemic as they need not have to stand in queue or travel to the Electrical Department Offices to pay their postpaid electricity bills.

Mein congratulated and extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the Officers and Officials of Power Department, Planning & Investment Department and all those involved for their tireless efforts in timely activation of this online bill payment system despite the lockdown.

“From today onwards, consumers from 6 (six) R-APDRP (Restructure – Accelerated Power Development Reform Programme) Towns namely, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu and Namsai can pay their bills through online. Very soon, the online bill payment system will be activated in remaining 3 (Three) R-APDRP Towns namely, Ziro, Daporijo and Aaalo. And 16 more towns of the state under IPDS (Integrated Power Development Scheme) phase -II shall be included in the online payment after the implementation of the phase-II of the IPDS programme,” Mein informed.

Power Department will also be launching the Prepaid Online Payment Service for Itanagar and Naharlagun within few days, the activation work of which is in the final stage, he added.

For the convenience of the general public, the Department of Power is also initiating a Customer Care Centre, a first of its kind in the State wherein the department will enable the consumers to lodge their power supply related complaints or for any inquiry related to the Electricity Bills, over the phone by dialing 4-digit Pan-India Electricity Complaints Helpline Number ‘1912’, which will be effective from today onwards for 12 hours initially and will be made functional 24 x 7 in a later date soon.

This will benefit those consumers living in far-fetched areas of the township to just call and express their grievances or inquire anything related to their electrical connections by phone.

Mein also expressed his gratitude to Tata Consultancy Services (Information Technology Implementing Agency of R-APDRP), National Payment Corporation of India (Implementing Agency of Bharat Bill Payment System), PayU (Implementing Agency of Online Payment) and Secure Meters (Prepaid Implementing Agency) for their assistance, support and cooperation.

While launching the online bill payment service, Mein successfully made his first online payment of his electricity bill for his residence in Namsai.

Among others, P S Lokhande, Commissioner Planning & Investment, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary (Planning & Investment), all the Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Power Department also attended the soft launching via video conferencing.