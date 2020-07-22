Assam: Another blast at Baghjan oil well no 5; three experts injured

NET News Desk

Another blast has been reported at the Baghjan oil well. Three foreign experts who were engaged in the work over operations to cap the oil well has been injured.

The explosion occurred near the oil well number five of Oil India Limited (OIL) at the Baghjan oil field located in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The oil well has been spewing gas since May 27 following which fire has been raging in the area since June 9.

The three injured foreign experts have been rushed to a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, the experts have been identified as Anthony Steven Reynolds, Doug Dallas, and Craig Neil Duncan. The blast occurred when the experts were on their way to open the spool of the well before putting up the blow out preventer (BOP) that finally douses the fire. The three foreign experts were involved in the dousing of the oil well fire that has been raging for over a month.

In a series of tweets the PSU giant said, “While removing the spool during blowout control operations at Baghjan well no.5, three experts from M/s Alert sustained minor injuries. Treatment was provided immediately to the injured experts.”

It further added that Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the situation and advised OIL to provide the best treatment to the experts who were injured.

OIL further informed that the capping operation of the oil well will go as per the schedule.