Mizoram Sports Minister Announces Five Sports Academies to be Set up in State

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Tuesday said that five sports academies will be set up in different parts of the state. Addressing a general body meeting of Mizoram State Sports Council, Royte said all the required official procedure for setting up of the five sports schools in the state and a district sports complex at Mamit town have been completed and constructions will commence soon.

He said that the central government has released the first installment of the funds for the purpose. “Looking at Mizoram’s tally in the last Khelo India, there is a lot to be done in order to reach national and international level,” said Royte who is also the owner of I-League side Aizawl FC.

Lauding the central government for including Mizoram among eight states where Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) will be set up, the sports minister said that efforts are on to materialise the project.

Last month, the central government announced that the Aizawl Sports Academy at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Mualpui has been included among eight facilities in the country to be developed as KISCE.

Royte informed the meeting that the state government is planning to set up sports infrastructure through Externally Aided Projects (EAP). He said the state government has recently granted industry status to sports, which will help develop infrastructure.