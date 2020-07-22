MSAD warns of illicit social media post

NET News Desk

The Manipur Students Association Delhi, MSAD have warned against the illicit social media posts which in the pretext of online contest and competitions are luring young girls from WESEA (Western South East Asia) are recruited for prostitution, forced slavery in other Asian countries.

In a press release issued by the President of MSAD, Shaikhom Chingkheinganba it has been mentioned that certain platforms organize online audition, selfie contest etc. through their website and collects private photos and details of many young girls, especially from WESEA. “To entice the youths, they offer prizes and opportunities to be a model,” it said.

“They cover their activities to trap people by doing publicity in fake names like Modelling, Artificial Intelligence, Starts up, sports etc. Even a few naïve people from the region are also involved in the recruiting process,” said the press statement.

Mentioning ‘Stormy TV’ the statement claimed that such platforms are created to attract the girls from WESEA in the name of recruiting for modelling and stage performance. It further said, “WESEA girls are being targeted by mainland Indians for their prostitution business, we strongly condemn it.”

Raising concern about the negative impact it would create on the young minds, the association has urged the parents to remain alert and be responsible. The Association also called for an awareness programme to avoid such misleading platforms.