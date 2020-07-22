Reliance Industries Ltd crosses Rs 13 lakh crore market valuation mark

India’s most valued company Reliance Industries on Wednesday crossed the Rs 13 lakh crore market valuation mark.

The company’s partly paid-up shares listed separately have a market capitalisation of Rs 46,702.88 crore. The aggregate market capitalisation of Reliance Industries now stands at Rs 13.17 lakh crore or $176.4 billion.

Earlier on July 6, the company’s market capitalisation had crossed the $160 billion-mark. Thus, the company has added USD 15 billion to its market capitalisation within a fortnight.

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) closed at Rs 2,004.10, up 1.64 percent on the BSE on Wednesday. During the day, it jumped 1.93 percent to its record high of Rs 2,010.

At the NSE, it rose by 1.64 percent to close at Rs 2,004.

RIL’s market capitalisation at close of trade was Rs 12,70,480.06 crore on the BSE.

The company’s partly paid-up shares crossed the Rs 1,100 level for the first time on Wednesday. ReliancePP closed at Rs 1,105.55, gaining 1.85 percent on the BSE. This took its market capitalisation to Rs 46,702.88 crore.

While RIL is the country’s most valuable listed company, the second-placed TCS has a market capitalisation of Rs 8.2 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

In rupee terms, Reliance Industries has added Rs 10 lakh crore to its market capitalisation in the last six years — of which Rs 4 lakh crore were added in the last 10 months alone.

ReliancePP — the partly paid-up shares issued in the recently concluded rights issue — have generated over 3.5 times returns to investors in just a month. The issue had closed on June 4, 2020, when investors had to pay Rs 314.25 to own a partly paid-up share.

ReliancePP shares listed on the stock exchanges on June 15, 2020.

RIL’s market capitalisation had crossed USD 150 billion on June 19. In total, RIL has added $25 billion in market valuation within a month.

Reliance has raised a total of Rs 2,12,809 crore in the past few weeks through its rights issue, stake sale deals in Jio Platforms and investment by BP.