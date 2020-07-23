Arunachal Pradesh: Mebo-Dhola road washed away

NET News Desk

Heavy downpour and rapidly rising level of river Siang have caused massive soil erosion in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, 400 hectares (approx.) crop area and land have been eroded by the river Siang. Government LPS, Sigar is under threat from massive bank erosion which has disrupted electricity connection to Namsing, Mer, Gadum and also villages of Paglam circle (Lower Dibang Valley). 11KV OHT Line has been washed away by the bank erosion.

Official sources also added that Mebo-Dhola Road (MDR) connecting Mebo and Paglam has eroded a stretch of 550 meters by Siang River in between Kongkul and Namsing villages. However, it is reported that NH-513 PMY Road which was blocked at 36.500 kms under NHIDCL is likely to be restored today.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng along with DC Dr. Kinny Singh, CE, PWD (Eastern Zone) Er. M. Bam, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, SE PWD, Er. Tapi Darang, EEs of PWD, WRD and Power and DDMO did a spot inspection today. After taking stock of the situation, MLA Tayeng asked all concerned officials to gear-up for alternative road immediately, besides working on the restoration of power supply in the affected areas. He asked the people not to panic, but to extend help and cooperation to the administration and executive agencies.

EE, PWD Er. Tani Taki informed this evening that the department has already arranged required manpower and machineries for the alternative road construction which is expected to be completed within five days.