Tripura received the first transshipment cargo under India-Bangladesh Costal Agreement 2018

NET News Desk

Tripura received the first consignment of goods under the India-Bangladesh Costal Agreement 2018 at Integrated Check post, ICP Agartala today.

The Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya, on July 16, flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala and Assam through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh, in a virtual ceremony.

After reaching Chattogram, the consignment moved to Agartala on Bangladeshi trucks. While this route will reduce the distance and time taken for the transportation of goods, it will also benefit the economies of both countries.

During the flag-off ceremony, Mandaviya said that this is a historic move to utilize Chattogram and Mongla Port for movement of India’s transit cargo. It will be a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations, he added.

Earlier reports said the consignment of the trial movement includes two TEUs carrying TMT steel bars destined for West Tripura district and two TEUs carrying pulses destined for Karimganj, Assam.

While receiving the consignment Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said that this protocol route will reduce the transit time. “This will start a New Era of Economic Growth in the region through mutual cooperation I thank & congratulate the people of India & Bangladesh for jointly working towards development of the region & it shall add in further improving bilateral relationship between the two nations,” he added.