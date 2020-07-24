East Siang District administration held a consultative meeting on COVID situation with NGOs and CBOs

NET News Desk

A comprehensive consultative meeting was held with stakeholders on the Covid situation in East Siang under the chairmanship of East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Dr.Kinny Singh on Thursday.

The need for Lockdown at this period was deferred in the meeting taking into account the Covid status in the district.

SP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, SDO, Oli Perme and Admin Officers also attended the meeting.

Various suggestions were put forward in the meeting like movement restrictions, regulation of market timing, enhanced enforcement and other regulations to check illegal entry etc which will be implemented with the main objective to maintain social distancing in the state.

“We should all rationalize our efforts to achieve our desired goal,” the DC added. “Strict instructions will be issued to Bank Authorities in connection with employees attending from outside as precautionary measures,” she said.

The DC said, “We all need to keep vigil and prepare strategies to face any challenges in the future too, our collective fight should continue by following all guidelines and SoPs.”

Earlier, DMO, Dr.Kaling Dai, briefing on the Covid Status informed that all containment measures have been put into place at Containment Zones, Siluk Village-viz. surveillance, contact tracing, household disinfection, and testing. He informed that currently, the situation is under control.

Further, the DMO informed that massive screening and mandatory Rapid Antigen testing exercise is being carried out daily at Ruksin Checkgate.

Earlier, all the representatives of CBOs and NGOs put forward their suggestions and opinions. They assured to cooperate and support the District Administration in the collective fight against the Virus.

The meeting was attended by Oyem Dai, President, BBK, Oti Dai, Vice President, PMA, OkomYosung, Secretary-General, ABK Talop Darang, Vice President, ABK, E/ Siang, Kalen Komut, Secretary ( Admin) ABK, E/Siang, Talut Siram, General Secretary, ABK, Austeem Muang, General Secretary, ABKW, East Siang, Oyin Yosung, President, AESDSU, Oni Dai, President, ABSU, David Siram, General Secretary, LBSU, Tonong Darang, General Secretary, AESDSU, Mongol Gao, General Secretary, BBK, Taber Tamuk, Chariman, COVID Warrior Yamik Dulom Darang, President, WASE, Joya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary, WASE.