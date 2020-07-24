Floods in Kaziranga saddened Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

NET News Desk

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed concern over the flooding of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) which has left them heartbroken.

“Catherine and I were heartbroken to hear about the appalling devastation to Kaziranga National Park and its precious wildlife caused by the very heavy monsoon flooding”, a letter written by Prince William from Kensington Palace addressed to KNP Director P Sivakumar read.

Floods in Kaziranga National Park claimed lives of 125 animals including 9 rhinos till date.

Prince William said that the death of animals including rhinos has saddened them both. The Duke further appreciated the efforts and dedication of the forest staff in the park.

“We know from our visit how dedicated all the staff in Kaziranga are in caring for the Park’s wildlife, and can only begin to imagine what a difficult time this must be”, the letter read.

Sivakumar said that the words from the Prince will motivate the Front line Forest staff and officers of KNP.

The Royal Couple visited the park during their tour to India and Bhutan in 2016.

Prince William offered condolences to those affected due to floods and felt that loss of life and livelihood along with Covid-19 has been distressing.

The letter was issued on July 21, 2020 to P Sivakumar, Director of KNP