Indian mixed rally squad’s silver at the 2018 Asian Games upgraded to gold; Hima dedicates the win to frontliners

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv, who won a silver at the 2018 Asian Games has been upgraded to gold following the disqualification of the original winners- Bahrain on account of a doping ban handed to one of its runners.

Bahrain, which had topped the 4×400 mixed relay final, was disqualified after Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test for steroid stanozolol in 2019.

Besides this, Anu Raghavan’s fourth-place finish in the women’s 400m hurdles event has been upgraded to bronze medal after the AIU annulled the results of Adekoya, who originally won the race.

As per reports, Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said the AFI is delighted to see the World Athletics website ranking India’s 4x400m mixed relay team as the winner of the Asian Games and Anu Raghavan as the bronze winner in 400m hurdles. “The additional medal takes our tally to 20, including eight gold and nine silver,” he said.

Reportedly, India had originally lodged an appeal against Bahrain for ‘obstruction’ after the mixed relay race, alleging that a Bahraini sprinter had impeded Hima Das’s way during the race. However, that appeal had been turned down and India had been awarded silver.

After the medal was upgraded, Hima Das took to Twitter to announce on Friday that she dedicates her gold to all the frontline warriors of the country who are selflessly fighting coronavirus. In her tweet she wrote:

I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4×400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other Coronawarriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of Covid-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all #CoronaWarriors — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) July 24, 2020

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijijiu took to Twitter to congratulate the team and Raghavan.